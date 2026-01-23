Growing Home - The Peony

The Peony is native to China where it was treasured over 2,000 years ago for its fragrant flowers and used it’s seeds as flavoring and medicine. The Peony made its way to Greece where it was named for Paeon, the physician to the Greek Gods. Romans brought the first Peonies to the British Isles. It was the British who set out to create hundreds of different types of Peonies with many different flower types and different scents. By the 1600s it was written that there was not a flower garden in Britain that didn’t have a Peony.