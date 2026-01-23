© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing Home

Growing Home - The Peony

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published January 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM MST

The Peony is native to China where it was treasured over 2,000 years ago for its fragrant flowers and used it’s seeds as flavoring and medicine. The Peony made its way to Greece where it was named for Paeon, the physician to the Greek Gods. Romans brought the first Peonies to the British Isles. It was the British who set out to create hundreds of different types of Peonies with many different flower types and different scents. By the 1600s it was written that there was not a flower garden in Britain that didn’t have a Peony.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb