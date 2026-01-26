Growing Home - Viviparous Plants

Impress your friends with a fancy horticulture word: viviparous. Viviparous plants sprout before detaching from the parent plant. Mangroves sprout while still attached, giving them a head start in shifting tidal mud. Citrus sometimes surprises us by sprouting seeds inside the fruit. This strategy helps seedlings survive harsh or competitive environments. Seed catalogs even get playful: Look for a catalog that sells a viviparous edible chive called “Cha Cha Chive,” whose germinating seed heads look like a Dr. Seuss character dancing in the garden.