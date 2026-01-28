Growing Home - Winter Watering

Dry winter soil can damage woody plant roots. In our valleys winter air is dry, and the snow cover is thin. Evergreens lose moisture, even with frozen ground. The key is to winter water during warm spells when temperatures rise above freezing. A hose alternative is to use a 5-gallon bucket. Drill a small hole on the lower side of the bucket and plug with a screw. Fill the bucket and set it next to your plant. Remove the screw for a steady drip. Winter watering prevents needle drop and branch dieback, long before the growing season begins.