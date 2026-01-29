© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home - 1890s Seed Catalogs

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published January 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM MST

In the 1890s competition among seed catalogs was fierce. Companies tried to distinguish themselves by using novelty plant varieties and superlative descriptions such as "Mammoth", "Giant", or "Perfection." Catalog covers devoted more space to illustrations, descriptions, testimonials, contests, special offers, and awards. This competition increased the size and number of seed catalogues into the early 1900s and led to more precise ordering and shipping instructions. Burpee and Ferry Morse are two seed companies that still exist today 125 years later.

