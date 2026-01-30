Growing Home - Maintaining Garden Tools

Winter is a great time to maintain your garden tools. Scrub the rust off metal parts of garden tools like pruners using steel wool or sandpaper. Then sharpen your pruners. There are lubricants made especially for pruners. Consider sharpening tips of your shovels for easier digging. Regularly oiling wooden tool handles makes a big difference in their longevity. Oiling wooden handled garden tools also prevents splintering and brittleness. Linseed oil is a great choice for garden tool handles. Tool maintenance pays off when the garden season arrives.