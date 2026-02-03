Growing Home - Red Birds in a Tree

If you are interested in a unique flowering perennial check out the plant, “Red Birds in a Tree,” Scrophularia macrantha. This perennial was introduced from seed collected by legendary plantsman Panayoti Kelaidis. It is a penstemon relative native to the New Mexico mountains, it's a tough, xeric perennial that thrives in sunny, well-drained soils. It produces bright scarlet flower spikes throughout summer that hummingbirds can't resist. The plant, “Blue Birds in a Tree” has earned numerous awards and grows around 30” high and 18” wide.