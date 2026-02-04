Growing Home - Climbing Roses

Climbing roses are great for fences, arches and arbors. One of the most popular climbing rose is named “Blaze.” Unfortunately, Blaze and most climbing roses have mediocre fragrance. But there is another lesser-known climbing rose that is very fragrant known as “Don Juan.” It blooms on new and old wood, so you don't have to worry about pruning off this year's flowers. The Don Juan rose is a skilled climber for trellises, arbors and pillars. It sports clusters of vivid red blooms and the Don Juan rose works great in floral arrangements.