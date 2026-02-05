Growing Home - Choosing Peppers

There are so many choices of different types of peppers in garden catalogs. Because the choices for peppers plants are limited at garden centers you can grow your own pepper seedlings enabling you to explore the incredible diversity of peppers in terms of hotness, colors, size, shape and flavors. But, peppers are among the slowest growing vegetable seedlings and need to be started in February to produce good yields. Sow peppers 10 to 12 weeks before the last frost. Compare that with sowing tomato seeds which can be sown 8 weeks before the last frost.