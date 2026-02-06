Growing Home - Grafted Tomatoes

© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
Grafted tomatoes are getting popular, which is where the top part of one tomato is attached to the root system of a different tomato. Grafting is an ancient practice. Now grafted tomatoes are sold as seedlings in catalogs. Gardeners are also learning to graft their own plants. Grafted tomatoes often have increased fruit size, production and extended harvests. Heirloom tomatoes often lack disease resistance but grafted heirlooms have great disease resistance. Grafted tomatoes also have increased tolerance to extreme heat, drought and pests.

