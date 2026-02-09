Growing Home - Bedding Plants

What exactly is a bedding plant? Bedding plants have flowers that are meant to be beautiful on the plant rather than being cut for a vase. They are suited for filling space and covering the ground with color. Bedding plants are bred to be durable and have repeated blooms. Bedding plants are ideal for ground beds, planters, hanging baskets and perennial borders. Bedding plants usually don’t require you to remove spent flowers as they naturally fall and hide away. You can still use some bedding flowers in arrangements, but it limits the bouquets height.