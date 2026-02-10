Growing Home - Firefly Petunia and Bioluminescent Mushrooms

Some horticulturists are trying to dazzle us with crazy breeding. Years ago a poisonous mushroom was discovered in Paraguay that was bioluminescent at night, meaning the mushroom glowed at night! Light Bio, is a company that decided to insert genes from this glowing mushroom into petunia’s DNA. The result was a Petunia named “Firefly” which has flecks on the petunia’s petals that give off a soft, greenish glow all night long. You can actually buy one glowing “firefly” petunia for a whopping 40 bucks, but don’t expect the glow to be very bright.