© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We’re experiencing technical difficulties with our on-air signal. Our team is troubleshooting—thanks for your patience. In the meantime you can stream online for uninterrupted service.
Growing Home

Growing Home - Firefly Petunia and Bioluminescent Mushrooms

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published February 10, 2026 at 10:00 AM MST

Some horticulturists are trying to dazzle us with crazy breeding. Years ago a poisonous mushroom was discovered in Paraguay that was bioluminescent at night, meaning the mushroom glowed at night! Light Bio, is a company that decided to insert genes from this glowing mushroom into petunia’s DNA. The result was a Petunia named “Firefly” which has flecks on the petunia’s petals that give off a soft, greenish glow all night long. You can actually buy one glowing “firefly” petunia for a whopping 40 bucks, but don’t expect the glow to be very bright.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb