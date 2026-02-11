© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home - Cut Flowers

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published February 11, 2026

Flowers that are grown for cutting arrangements have different traits than bedding plants. The difference between bedding plants and cutting flowers are the plants’ overall flower stem length. Cut flowers plants have tall, upright stems that are more suitable for arrangements. You can still incorporate cut flower plants among bedding plants, but they are best placed towards the back of a bed with bedding plants towards the front. Gardeners often dedicate a bed just for cut flowers. You may need to provide staking to hold the cut flower stems upright.

Johnathon Rhubarb
