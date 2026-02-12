Growing Home - The Flatiron Sand Cherry

Plant Select is an organization dedicated to promoting low maintenance, hardy, xeric plants for the Rocky Mountain region. This year they are releasing a groundcover called the “Flatiron” sand cherry for 2026. The Flatiron Sand Cherry is a ground-hugging native shrub reaching about one foot tall and six to eight feet wide with glossy leaves, white flowers and produces small cherries. Horticulturist Scott Skogerboe selected it for its small stature and brilliant red fall color. The Flatiron Cherry tolerates inhospitable conditions, including heat and low water.