Growing Home - Celery Leaves

Most people toss the leaves of celery when preparing it for eating. But the leaves are very nutritious. Celery leaves impart a rich, nutty, flavorful aroma to dishes. Try celery leaves in salads, soups, and stews. Use celery leaves quickly because once cut from the plant, the leaves don’t keep very long. There are special celery varieties such as Amsterdam and Pascal Celery that are grown mainly for their leaves and have hardly any stalks. While celery traditionally has green stalks there are some heirloom varieties with red stalks and white stalks.