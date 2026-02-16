Growing Home - Fava Beans

Fava beans also called broad beans, are a most unique bean. Unlike most beans, favas love cool weather and can even be planted in fall to overwinter in milder Western Colorado spots. Also, unlike most beans, fava beans grow on a rigid tall upright stalk, tolerant of light frosts, have fragrant black-and white flowers and when young, the leaves can be eaten like spinach. Harvest fava beans young for tender beans or let them mature for soups and stews. Fava beans like other beans work with microbes to add nitrogen to your soil.