Growing Home

Growing Home - Herbert Schaal

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published February 18, 2026 at 8:00 AM MST

Retired Colorado Landscape architect Herbert Schaal defined how landscapes invite us in. After college Schaal taught landscape design before building a practice in Fort Collins. Schaal’s nationwide practice focused on botanic gardens, campuses, healing gardens and children’s gardens, among others. Schaal’s 1980 Rock Alpine Garden at Denver Botanic Gardens is America’s premier rock garden and has earned many major awards. Over his career, Schaal received numerous honors including Fellow of the American Society of Landscape Architects, and the American Horticultural Society Designer of the Year.

Johnathon Rhubarb
