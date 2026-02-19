Growing Home - Ellen Biddle Shipman

© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published February 19, 2026 at 8:00 AM MST

Ellen Biddle Shipman didn’t learn garden design in classrooms. She studied art, spent some time at Radcliffe, then studied at an art colony in New Hampshire, where architects and painters traded ideas. From there, Shipman launched a career designing more than six hundred gardens across the country, from New England estates to Midwestern and Southern homes. By the 1920s, Shipman ran her own landscape architecture firm in New York City where she hired and trained women landscape designers, quietly changing who shaped American gardens.

