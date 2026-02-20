Growing Home - George Shull, the "Father of Hybrid Corn"

American botanist George Shull, is recognized as the “father of hybrid corn.” In the 1900s, he intentionally self-pollinated corn plants for generations testing if inbreeding would incorporate desirable traits. Shull found out otherwise, that inbred plants became shorter, weaker, and produced fewer ears. Shull then crossed two different inbred lines. Surprisingly the offspring hybrids were taller, more vigorous, and higher yielding than either parent plant. This is now how most all plants sold as “hybrids” are developed. But the next generation seeds loses their vigor.