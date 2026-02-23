© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home - Dormant Buds Aren't Asleep

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published February 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM MST

A dormant bud isn’t asleep, it’s waiting. Inside that tight package are pre-formed leaves, flowers, and stems, all built the previous summer. February’s cold keeps growth paused, but chemistry is active. Sugars protect cells from freezing, hormones track day length, and tissues slowly lose their chill requirements which is a built-in plant clock that counts hours of cold to prevent premature growth. When enough cold has passed and daylight tips the balance, the bud gets the signal. Spring doesn’t start suddenly- it’s been patiently waiting for months.

