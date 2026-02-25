Growing Home - Mint

© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
People have been using mint for centuries mainly for its healing properties. There are thousands of varieties of mint, the most popular is peppermint which is a cross between spearmint and watermint. Mint spreads with above and below ground runners, making it invasive. Mint’s active ingredient is menthol, which creates a cooling sensation whether ingested or inhaled. Menthol activates the same nerve receptors that cold does, this cooling sensation has led to its many medicinal and therapeutic uses. Currently, the U.S. produces 70% of the world's mint.

