Growing Home

Growing Home - Human Hair and the Future of Fertilizer

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published February 26, 2026 at 8:00 AM MST

Human hair from salons and barbershops is an overlooked waste product. Hair is mostly keratin, and decays very slowly in landfills while releasing ammonia and nitrates that can contaminate soil. Mississippi State University researchers found an alternative to the very slow composting of hair using a hydrolysis technique that provides a nutritious, balanced, slow release fertilizer. Creating synthetic fossil fuel based fertilizers is energy-intensive, while hair-based fertilizers require little processing energy. Maybe the future of fertilizer is already on the floor beneath our feet.

Johnathon Rhubarb
