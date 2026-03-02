© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home - Botanists and Horticulturists

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published March 2, 2026 at 8:00 AM MST

People confuse botanists and horticulturists, but they are not the same. Botanists specialize in the scientific study of plants, including identification, physiology, ecology, evolution, genetics, and distribution. Horticulturists focus on how to grow useful plants and work to make them better by breeding and fine-tuning growing methods for food crops, flowers, orchards, and landscape plants. Horticulturists know how to grow and improve plants. Botanists work to understand how plants are identified, how they function, and why and how plants grow.

