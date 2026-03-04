Growing Home - The Parshall Flume

The Parshall flume was Invented in the 1920s by engineer Ralph L. Parshall at Colorado’s agricultural experiment station in Fort Collins. Unlike previous devices, Parshall’s flume measures water flow in open ditches accurately and without moving parts, it isn’t affected by sediment and doesn’t back up the water flow. If you live near an irrigation ditch look for concrete or metal structure built into the ditch that is shaped like an hourglass. Colorado son, Ralph Parshall’s flume invention continues to measure streams and canals worldwide more than a century later.