Growing Home

Growing Home - Indeterminate and Determinate Tomatoes

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published March 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM MST

Most tomatoes today are classified as either “indeterminate,” having more vine-like growth or “determinate tomatoes,” which are smaller, bushier plants. In the 1960s, UC Davis breeder Jack Hanna developed the first determinate tomato named ‘Heinz 1350,’ This tomato was perfect for harvesting because all the tomatoes ripen at once and the bushy shape fit into a mechanical harvester. The determinate tomato launched California’s modern tomato processing industry. Jack Hanna’s work gave birth to massed produced canned tomatoes and ketchup.

