Growing Home - Spinach Hybrids

Spinach is known for going to seed when it gets warm. In trials, the open pollinated spinach variety ‘Bloomsdale Longstanding,’ held on nearly as long as modern hybrids, around six to seven weeks before going to seed. But hybrids like Kolibri or Space spinach are more uniform, so fewer plants go to seed all at once with heat stress. The trade-off? You can save seed from open pollinated Bloomsdale spinach and it stays true. Save seed from a spinach hybrid, and next year’s crop is a genetic grab bag — usually less heat-tough than the original. So it’s performance versus permanence.