Growing Home - Peas

Peas are a most ancient food, eaten by farmers long before written history. Archeologists find pea seeds in Bronze Age kitchens, and the Greeks and Romans prized peas. Nutritionally, peas are little powerhouses: high in protein, fiber, and vitamins A, and C. Peas roots partner with soil bacteria grabbing atmospheric nitrogen out of air in the soil, fertilizing soil for the next crop. Breeders have turned peas into sweet snap peas, crisp snow peas, and shelling peas. Throughout history peas have feed both people and the soil.