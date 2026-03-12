Growing Home - Elms

© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published March 12, 2026 at 8:00 AM MDT

Before boxwood, cotoneaster, or privet, many American towns planted elms as living hedges. In the 19th and 20th centuries, farmers and gardeners valued elms for their toughness, fast growth, and ability to be clipped into green walls. Their dense foliage made excellent windbreaks, and privacy screens. But elms eventually fell out of favor in part due to Dutch elm disease, which killed millions of trees and wiped-out elm hedges. Even with disease resistant elms, their need for frequent pruning and messy litter, made them less practical.

Johnathon Rhubarb
