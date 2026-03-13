Growing Home - Grafting

Grafting is one of the oldest revolutionary technologies in horticulture. Chinese growers were grafting fruit trees over 3,000 years ago, and the Greeks and Romans treated grafting as ordinary orchard practice. For centuries, monasteries and farmers used the technique to preserve prized apples, pears, and grapes that would otherwise vanish because they don’t come true from seed. In the early 1900s in East Malling, England, scientists created special apple rootstocks that let growers predictably control tree size, yield, and disease resistance.