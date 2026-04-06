© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Short Features
Growing Home

Growing Home - Great Depression Recipes

Published April 6, 2026 at 11:36 AM MDT

During the Great Depression, cooks had to get creative when ingredients were scarce. Out of that hardship came some unusual recipes. One was tomato soup cake. Introduced by Campbell’s in the 1930s, condensed tomato soup replaced butter and eggs, creating a surprisingly moist spice cake sometimes called “mystery cake.” Another was water pie—made from little more than water, sugar, flour and butter poured into a pie crust. These odd recipes remind us that when times were tough, kitchen ingenuity often replaced ingredients.

Growing Home