Growing Home - Can you trim a neighbor's tree?

Can you trim a neighbor’s tree hanging over your yard? Yes — in every state you can prune branches back to your property line. But you must stay on your property and not prune beyond your property. Also, you can’t damage the tree. First, determine exactly where your property line is by locating survey pins or check your deed. And before you sharpen your pruners, try talking with your neighbor in a respectful way, as it can prevent hard feelings. If your town has an official arborist, consult with them as well. Remember, you have the right to trim — but not to trespass or harm a neighbor’s tree.