Growing Home - Wood Chip Mulch

Wood chip mulch makes for great mud-free garden paths and suppresses weeds while improving soil in open areas. But why buy wood chips when arborists struggle to get rid of them? Here is a solution. Now there’s a website (getchipdrop.com) that might connect you with free wood chips. Through the site, homeowners input their location and if an arborist has also signed up, you can request a free wood chip drop. Some Western Slope arborists have already joined getchipdrop.com. Be mindful as a chip drop can be a large pile, sometimes 10 to 20 cubic yards.