Growing Home - Radishes

Radishes are one of the fastest maturing crops in the garden. Many varieties go from seed to harvest in about 21 days thanks to specialized cells in the root that quickly swell to store energy. With cool weather radishes grow even faster. While small round radishes are common, some radishes grow enormous like the sweet Asian daikon. Radishes can have a peppery flavor, especially the common red radish, but for milder radishes, grow “French Breakfast,” “White Icicle,” or the “Watermelon” radish which are all sweeter and less sharp than common red radishes.