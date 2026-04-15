Growing Home - Biosphere 2

In the late 1980s scientists built Biosphere 2 in the Arizona desert, a sealed environment meant to mimic Earth’s ecosystems. Inside were rainforests, savannas, and even a small ocean. But the trees struggled. Without natural wind, trees grew tall, but were weak and sometimes collapsed. Wind normally causes tiny stresses that help trees develop strong trunks and roots. The lesson carries over to the garden: staking a newly planted tree can help it establish, but straps and support must be temporary. Remove supports after the first year so the tree can sway, strengthen, and grow strong.