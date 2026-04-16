Growing Home - Hardening Off Seedlings

Gardeners often start seeds indoors or in greenhouses where temperatures are steady and wind and sun are gentle. But plants raised inside aren’t ready for the real world right away. The process called “hardening off” gradually introduces seedlings to outdoor conditions—sunlight, wind, and cooler nights. Prior to setting your seedlings into the garden, take them outside for about a week. Your seedlings will get used to full sun and develop stronger stems, thus avoiding shock. Skip this step and seedlings may wilt or burn, but hardened seedlings transition smoothly into the garden.