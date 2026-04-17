Growing Home - Compost

Many gardeners think of compost just a fancy organic fertilizer, but its real power is in the life it brings to soil. Good compost is packed with billions of microorganisms—bacteria, fungi, and other tiny helpers that break down organic matter, improve soil structure and help retain soil water. These microbes enable unavailable nutrients present in the soil to become available for plants to absorb. Compost’s greatest value is to support a resilient ecosystem that your plants depend on. And if you make your own compost, you turn kitchen waste into garden gold.