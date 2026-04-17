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Growing Home

Growing Home - Compost

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published April 17, 2026 at 8:58 AM MDT

Many gardeners think of compost just a fancy organic fertilizer, but its real power is in the life it brings to soil. Good compost is packed with billions of microorganisms—bacteria, fungi, and other tiny helpers that break down organic matter, improve soil structure and help retain soil water. These microbes enable unavailable nutrients present in the soil to become available for plants to absorb. Compost’s greatest value is to support a resilient ecosystem that your plants depend on. And if you make your own compost, you turn kitchen waste into garden gold.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb