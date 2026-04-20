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Growing Home

Growing Home - Spring Power Raking

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published April 20, 2026 at 8:01 AM MDT

Spring power raking, also called dethatching, does more harm than good to lawns. The aggressive metal tines tear into the turf, ripping up healthy crowns of grass along with thatch. This disturbance thins areas that soon encourage weeds. Power raking stresses the lawn and recovery can take weeks. Most lawns don’t need it. A light layer of thatch retains soil moisture and is natural. In many cases, proper mowing and spring core aeration do far more for a lawn than power raking ever will. Spring power raking is only helpful prior to reseeding a thinning lawn for good seed/soil contact.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb