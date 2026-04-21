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Growing Home

Growing Home - Cucumber Exhibit Amazing Diversity

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published April 21, 2026 at 8:04 AM MDT

Cucumbers exhibit amazing diversity. From the teeny tiny watermelon-like Cucamelons, to the round, yellow Lemon Cucumber. Pickling Cucumbers have thick skin for crispness and a stubby shape. The "Chinese Long," cucumber can grow more than 2 feet long. Cucumber skin variations include white skinned fruits to those with smooth skin. Some cucumbers even have spines and warts. Cucumber flavor ranges from mild and sweet to bitter. Cucumbers can have a compact habit or grow on long vines. If cucumber diversity fascinates you, check out a wonderfully geeky website: cucumbershop.com.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb