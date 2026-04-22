Growing Home - Seed Libraries

Many libraries now host seed libraries where gardeners can borrow seeds, grow them, and return fresh seed at the end of the season. But in Denver the idea has branched out even further. The Blair-Caldwell Library started a plant propagation library where visitors can pick up or donate a cutting of houseplants like pothos, succulents, or cacti. The idea came from an employee who simply wanted more people to share their love of plants. The response has been huge, proving libraries don’t just grow readers — sometimes they grow entire plant communities, one cutting at a time.