Growing Home - Cheatgrass

Non-native Cheatgrass is universally hated in the West. It’s a “winter annual” grass, germinating in fall, surviving winter and quickly re-sprouting in spring. By early summer, Cheatgrass becomes a flammable, straw-like kindling fuel, triggering fast-spreading wildfires, and crowding out native plants. Then cheatgrass reseeds, repeating this cycle. Cheatgrass is hated because it reduces forage, increases erosion, crowds out native plants and the fires destroy the land. Researchers are fighting back with targeted grazing, herbicides, and seeding of native grasses- all to stop cheatgrass before it spreads.