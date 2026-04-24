Growing Home - Colorado State University Flower Trial Garden

Like flowers and find yourself in Fort Collins? You should visit the beautiful Colorado State University flower trial garden located near campus. The trial garden grows over 1,300 annuals and perennials to determine which plants are superior. This year, the CSU trial garden will debut a new herb garden, funded by Barney and Julie Feinblum. Barney Feinblum is credited with popularizing Celestial Seasons tea among other accomplishments. The Feinblums hope the herb trial garden demonstrates the importance of herbs to people’s well-being and the Colorado economy.