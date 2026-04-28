Growing Home - Gardening Myths

There are many untrue gardening myths. For instance, some think if they cut an earthworm in half, they will have two earthworms. Actually, it’s likely the earthworm will die, leaving you with zero earthworms… unless the cut is minor and the earthworm heals itself. Another common garden myth is if you water outside plant foliage on a sunny day the water droplets form small magnifying lenses that burn holes in your leaves. But Researchers from Eötvös University in Budapest, tested and debunked the water droplet plant burning garden myth.