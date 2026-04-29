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Growing Home

Growing Home - Iron Deficiencies in Western Colorado Soils

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published April 29, 2026 at 8:17 AM MDT

Iron deficiencies are very common in our alkaline western Colorado soils. Iron deficiency can be found in trees, shrubs and vegetables and are indicted by the newest upper leaves turning yellow but still have green veins. Some people erroneously believe that iron deficiency in trees can be solved by pounding iron nails into trees, but this doesn’t work nor is it good for the tree. Common iron deficiency solutions include using commercially available Iron Chelate or Iron Sulfate. But a healthy soil with plenty of compost and organic matter often solves Iron deficiencies naturally.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb