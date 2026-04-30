Growing Home - Rakes

Rakes are often taken for granted. Two common rakes are the Bow rake and the Leaf rake. Leaf rakes are fan shaped and usually have metal or plastic tines making leaf cleanup easy. Bow rakes have stiff metal tines positioned at a sharp right angle. Bow rakes are best used for spreading gravel or mulch, leveling garden soil or general landscaping. The bow rake is similar to the Japanese ceremonial rake where the rake creates intricate, curvy meditative patterns in sand are found in Japanese Zen gardens. The sand patterns symbolize water and serenity.