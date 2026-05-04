Growing Home - Dr. Alex Shigo on Planting and Caring for Trees

Tree Scientist, Dr. Alex Shigo (1930–2006), rewrote the book on planting and caring for trees. After dissecting thousands of trees, Dr. Shigo found that unlike humans, trees don’t heal, instead they wall off and compartmentalize damage. As a result, Shigo’s research changed pruning practices forever–telling us to make cuts outside of the branch collar but never leave long stubs. Dr. Shigo urged tree planters to not add amendments to the tree’s hole, and instead improve the soil around the hole… and dig tree holes wide, not deep. Shigo also found that wound paint didn’t heal tree wounds.