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Growing Home

Growing Home - Dr. Alex Shigo on Planting and Caring for Trees

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published May 4, 2026 at 6:56 AM MDT

Tree Scientist, Dr. Alex Shigo (1930–2006), rewrote the book on planting and caring for trees. After dissecting thousands of trees, Dr. Shigo found that unlike humans, trees don’t heal, instead they wall off and compartmentalize damage. As a result, Shigo’s research changed pruning practices forever–telling us to make cuts outside of the branch collar but never leave long stubs. Dr. Shigo urged tree planters to not add amendments to the tree’s hole, and instead improve the soil around the hole… and dig tree holes wide, not deep. Shigo also found that wound paint didn’t heal tree wounds.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb