Growing Home - Bearded Iris and Pansies

If you’re looking for flowers with incredible color diversity, two garden flowers stand out. The bearded iris and pansies. Bearded iris flowers come in nearly every shade imaginable, from deep purples and blues to copper, peach, and even nearblack, often with multiple colors on a single bloom. Pansies rival them, displaying rich purples, yellows, whites, and blues, often with intricate “faces” or blotches. Much of this color diversity comes from decades of plant breeding. Together, irises and pans flowers prove that a single species can paint an entire garden with an endless palette.