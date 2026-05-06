Growing Home - Five Most Common Roses

When shopping for roses in your landscape, it helps to know the five most common types. Hybrid tea roses are the classic long-stemmed roses used in bouquets. Floribunda roses produce broad clusters of blooms all season long. Grandiflora roses combine large flowers with clustered growth on tall plants. Shrub roses are hardy, low-maintenance landscape plants. And climbing roses add height and are easily trained onto trellises and fences. Knowing these rose types helps you pick the right rose for beauty, structure, and ease in your garden.