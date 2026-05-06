© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing Home

Growing Home - Five Most Common Roses

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published May 6, 2026 at 10:02 AM MDT

When shopping for roses in your landscape, it helps to know the five most common types. Hybrid tea roses are the classic long-stemmed roses used in bouquets. Floribunda roses produce broad clusters of blooms all season long. Grandiflora roses combine large flowers with clustered growth on tall plants. Shrub roses are hardy, low-maintenance landscape plants. And climbing roses add height and are easily trained onto trellises and fences. Knowing these rose types helps you pick the right rose for beauty, structure, and ease in your garden.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb