Growing Home - Climbing Roses

Climbing roses can transform a garden or better yet a garden gate arbor by adding height and drama. Unlike true vines, climbing roses don’t cling on their own, you need to tie their long canes to a trellis, fence, or arbor. Once trained, climbing roses can cover walls in blooms, sometimes producing hundreds of flowers at once. Some bloom just once in a spectacular flush, while others repeat all season. With a little guidance, climbing roses don’t just grow—they turn vertical space into a living wall of color. Prolong rose blooms by pruning spent blossoms and regular fertilization.