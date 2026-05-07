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Growing Home

Growing Home - Climbing Roses

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published May 7, 2026 at 10:04 AM MDT

Climbing roses can transform a garden or better yet a garden gate arbor by adding height and drama. Unlike true vines, climbing roses don’t cling on their own, you need to tie their long canes to a trellis, fence, or arbor. Once trained, climbing roses can cover walls in blooms, sometimes producing hundreds of flowers at once. Some bloom just once in a spectacular flush, while others repeat all season. With a little guidance, climbing roses don’t just grow—they turn vertical space into a living wall of color. Prolong rose blooms by pruning spent blossoms and regular fertilization.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb