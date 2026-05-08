Growing Home - Changes for Houseplants in the Summer

As summer arrives, houseplants feel the change too. In winter, the sunniest exposure is usually south-facing windows, but in summer, east and west windows deliver stronger morning and afternoon sun that stress leaves requiring increased watering. Move plants back or filter light with a curtain. With longer days, plants grow faster and may need more frequent watering and fertilizer. Do a finger test to determine if the soil is dry. Summer is a good time to prune leggy houseplant growth. With dry summer air, try boosting houseplant humidity by grouping them together.