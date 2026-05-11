Growing Home - Bumble Bees

When people think of bees they usually think of the nonnative honeybee. One interesting native bee is the Bumble Bee. It is easy to spot with large, round, hairy bodies and black and yellow fuzzy bands. Because Bumble Bees are large and fuzzy, they can forage for pollen in cooler temperatures. Bumble Bees have short wings and a super power known as the "buzz pollination" technique. This is where the Bumblebees vibrate their wing’s flight muscles to create a vibration that causes the flower’s pollen to release. This makes Bumble Bees very efficient as a garden pollinator.