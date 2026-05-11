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Growing Home

Growing Home - Bumble Bees

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published May 11, 2026 at 9:05 AM MDT

When people think of bees they usually think of the nonnative honeybee. One interesting native bee is the Bumble Bee. It is easy to spot with large, round, hairy bodies and black and yellow fuzzy bands. Because Bumble Bees are large and fuzzy, they can forage for pollen in cooler temperatures. Bumble Bees have short wings and a super power known as the "buzz pollination" technique. This is where the Bumblebees vibrate their wing’s flight muscles to create a vibration that causes the flower’s pollen to release. This makes Bumble Bees very efficient as a garden pollinator.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb