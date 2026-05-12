Growing Home - Finding a Garden Mentor

Are you a beginner gardener or just want to learn more about growing special things in your garden? Perhaps you have an interest in xeriscape design, native plants, rock gardening, attracting pollinators or beekeeping. Well, don’t be shy, check out the many garden lectures that often occur in our Western Slope communities. Also look for webinars or in-person discussions with CSU Researchers or Extension Agents. I find most advanced gardeners are very affable, generous and willing to share their knowledge with strangers. Perhaps it is time to seek out a garden mentor.